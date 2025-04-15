Kite seller netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Saddar police after launching a massive crackdown against kite sellers arrested a kite seller,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams raided at different localities and nabbed a kite seller namely as Haider besides recovering of 25 kites and kite making material from the possession.

Police registered a case against the accused.