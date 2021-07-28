Kite sellers arrested during raid

Police arrested a notorious kite seller Shehzad Gull from his house situated in Hassan Purr under civil lines police limits, and recovered more than 500 kites from his possession on Wednesday

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested a notorious kite seller Shehzad Gull from his house situated in Hassan Purr under civil lines police limits, and recovered more than 500 kites from his possession on Wednesday.

As Per directives of Deputy Superintendent Police the police launched a crackdown against kite sellers.The team also claimed to recover over 50 under preparation kites, chemical thread, machines and other material from the site during raid.

Police sources said that kite dealer Shehzad Gull was also most wanted in kite selling case and police was in search of him during the raid.

The police also claimed to have arrested eight gamblers during the raid and recovered stake money over Rs 28,000 and gambling material from their possession.

Meanwhile, seven other kite sellers were arrested by the police with 480 kites and chemical thread in civil line police limits.

Cases were registered against the criminals with the concerned police station, police sources added.