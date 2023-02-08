- Home
Kite Sellers Held
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested two persons for selling kites in Sialkot district.
The raiding team arrested kite sellers--Zain and Qaiser and recovered 2100 different sized kites from them.
Police launched investigation.
