SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused for selling kites in the

district and recovered kites and string rolls.

According to the police spokesperson, Hajipura police, in a crackdown,

seized 200 kites, five string rolls and dozens of fire crackers from Hamad and Suleman.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.