KOHAT, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Friday imposed Section-144 on making, selling and flying kites in the district to ensure protection to the people's life.

A statement from Regional Information Office Kohat said the order shall impose with immediate effect and remain enforced for three days. Those violating the order shall face legal action under Act 188.