UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kite String Claims Life Of Minor Boy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Kite string claims life of minor boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A kite string claimed the life of another child in Masti Gate area, here on Sunday.

Police said that three-and-a-half years old Khizer Hayat was returning from his grandmother's house when a string entangled around his neck.

As a result the child received severe injuries and was first shifted to Nawaz Sharif Hospital and then to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his throat injury.

After the incident, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani suspended SHO Masti Gate Inspector Muhammad Zahid Nawaz. The DIG sought clarification from SP City and DSP Ali Akhtar and said that the incidents of death from kite string were not tolerable at all.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

1 hour ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.