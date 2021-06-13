Kite string claims life of minor boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A kite string claimed the life of another child in Masti Gate area, here on Sunday.

Police said that three-and-a-half years old Khizer Hayat was returning from his grandmother's house when a string entangled around his neck.

As a result the child received severe injuries and was first shifted to Nawaz Sharif Hospital and then to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his throat injury.

After the incident, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani suspended SHO Masti Gate Inspector Muhammad Zahid Nawaz. The DIG sought clarification from SP City and DSP Ali Akhtar and said that the incidents of death from kite string were not tolerable at all.