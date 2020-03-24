UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kite String Claims Life Of Youth In Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

kite string claims life of youth in Lahore

A 25-year-old youth died here after a stray kite string slit his throat at Ferozepur road,factory area on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old youth died here after a stray kite string slit his throat at Ferozepur road,factory area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Danish was on his way on a bike when the string killed him.

Passers-by spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood and shifted him to General hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased belonged to Azad kashmir, and was residing in Sufiabad,near Chungi Amar Sadhu.

DIG operations Rai Baber Saeed took notice of the incident and suspended SHO factory area over not keeping check on banned practice of kite flying.

Related Topics

Road Died Blood

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

1 minute ago

Four people recover from coronavirus infection, 50 ..

31 minutes ago

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

EPAA finds rare orchid in Sharjah

1 hour ago

Chief Minister visits city, reviews arrangements a ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 deptt starts cleanliness to prevent co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.