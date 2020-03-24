kite string claims life of youth in Lahore

A 25-year-old youth died here after a stray kite string slit his throat at Ferozepur road,factory area on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old youth died here after a stray kite string slit his throat at Ferozepur road,factory area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Danish was on his way on a bike when the string killed him.

Passers-by spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood and shifted him to General hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased belonged to Azad kashmir, and was residing in Sufiabad,near Chungi Amar Sadhu.

DIG operations Rai Baber Saeed took notice of the incident and suspended SHO factory area over not keeping check on banned practice of kite flying.