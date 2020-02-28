Kite-string factory unearthed in Faisalabad

Sandal Bar police unearthed a kite-string factory,arrested accused and recovered huge quantity of string bundles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : Sandal Bar police unearthed a kite-string factory,arrested accused and recovered huge quantity of string bundles.

Police said on Friday that during the drive against kite flying,the team conducted raid at various areas and unearthed a factory where chemically-coated string was prepared for kite.

The police seized more than two dozens of string bundles,besides arresting accused Irfan alias Bhola from the spot.

Police registered a case and started investigation.