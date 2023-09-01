Open Menu

Kite-string Injures Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kite-string injures man

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A young man sustained critical injuries after being struck by a stray kite string on Hajipura Road, here.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 27-year-old Jawad, riding a bike, was on his way at Hajipura Road, Sialkot near Gulzar Clinic where he was hit by a kite string, which slit his throat and hand.

Rescue 1122 took timely action, provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Road Young Man Sialkot Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

44 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

2 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

2 hours ago
CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

2 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

2 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

3 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

4 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan