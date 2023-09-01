Kite-string injures man

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A young man sustained critical injuries after being struck by a stray kite string on Hajipura Road, here.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 27-year-old Jawad, riding a bike, was on his way at Hajipura Road, Sialkot near Gulzar Clinic where he was hit by a kite string, which slit his throat and hand.

Rescue 1122 took timely action, provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospital for medical treatment.