Kite string injures motorcyclist, SHO suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Sargodha Road on charge of negligence when kite string injured a motorcyclist in his jurisdiction.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a motorcyclist Salman was going on when string of a stray kite entangled in his neck and injured him seriously.

Rescue-1122 immediately shifted him to Allied Hospital where he was being provided intensive care treatment.

Taking serious notice of this incident, CPO Omar Saeed Malik immediately suspended SHO Sargodha Road Hammad Yousuf on charge of negligence as he was failed to control kite flying in his jurisdiction which caused injuries to a motorcyclist.

The CPO directed the SHO to report Police Line. He also directed the SSP (Operations) Muhammad to probe into the matter and submit its report so that further action could be taken against the responsible, spokesman added.