Kite string injures three

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Three children including two real brothers sustained serious injuries due to kite string while crossing road in limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, three kids namely Baqir Hussain, Sanwal and Saqib were crossing the road at Chank No 649 chowk Sarwar Shaheed area when suddenly kite string touch their necks and they sustained injuries.

The injured kids were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Police concerned started interrogation into the incident.