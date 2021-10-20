UrduPoint.com

Kite String Injures Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kite string injures three

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Three children including two real brothers sustained serious injuries due to kite string while crossing road in limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, three kids namely Baqir Hussain, Sanwal and Saqib were crossing the road at Chank No 649 chowk Sarwar Shaheed area when suddenly kite string touch their necks and they sustained injuries.

The injured kids were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Police concerned started interrogation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road

Recent Stories

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to app ..

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to applicants: KP Law Minister

9 minutes ago
 Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad ..

Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Foundin ..

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Founding Day of AJK government on Oc ..

11 minutes ago
 Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman ..

Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar visits RCB

11 minutes ago
 Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty ..

Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty: PTI leader Ashraf Jabbar

11 minutes ago
 'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA ..

'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.