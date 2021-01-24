UrduPoint.com
Kite String Injures Three Persons

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

Kite string injures three persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons including two children were injured by kite string at different areas of the city on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that first incident took place at flyover in front of Lahore General Hospital where two children received injuries by the kite string.

Rescue-1122 team, on getting the information, reached the spot and provided first-aid to a14-year-old unidentified boy, while other eight-year-old boy Husnain son of Muhammad Sadiq who sustained severe injuries was shifted to the Children Hospital.

In another incident took place at Yadgar flyover, where a 12-year-old boy Sohail Mehboobsuffered injuries by kite string. The rescuers shifted the victim to the Mayo Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

