Kites manufacturer arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) -:Police arrested a kite manufacturer and seized kites over 10,000 from his godown located near Hajvery town.

According to police report on Monday, Sargodha road police team conducted raid at hideout of the kite manufacturer and arrested him red handed with a number of kites.

The accused was sent behind the bars after registration of case under kite flying act.