Kites on sky, despite ban

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Despite the ban on kite flying, the youth in Rawalpindi on Friday kept flying kites on the second of Eid which even the local police ignored.

The sky was full of kites in different localities including Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khana Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial, and Dhoke Kala Khan,Dhoke Elahi bukush , Nadeem colony and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, sale of kites and strings was also being carried out unhindered in different parts of the city.

Talking to APP, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate the law.

He said that Station House Officer SHO would be responsible of the violation of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist namely Noor ul Hassan was injured with a kite string at Haider road and shifted to hospital for medical treatment.