Kites on the sky, despite ban

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Despite the ban kite flying is going unnoticed and police is not taking action against the violators.

Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities including Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khana Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial, and Dhoke Kala Khan,Dhoke Elahi bukush , Nadeem colony and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, sale of kites and strings was also being carried out unhindered in different parts of the city.

City Police Officer CPO Ahsan Younas said that strict action would be taken against the Kite flying, adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying strictly implemented.

He said that Station House Officers would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

On the orders of CPO Rawalpindi, two persons involved in aerial firing on 'Basant' were arrested after being identified through video went viral on social media.

In view of the orders, the process of identifying and arresting the kite-flyers and aerial firing on 'Basant' through video is underway. SHO Pirwadi along with his team identified the accused who fired aerial shots on 'Basant' were identified as Raja Ali Azeem and Raja Asad and weapons were recovered from their possession.

Interrogation of the accused and arrest of other accomplices and recovery of arms would be ensured, SP Rawal said, adding that display of arms and aerial firing were intolerable crimes.

He said that those who had videos of kite flying and aerial firing would be arrested and brought to justice.

Earlier, Around 450 people were arrested during a crackdown against kite flyers and 13,000 kites were confiscated besides, strings, sound systems, fireworks as well as weapons and ammunition were recovered and seized while a boy was killed and 165 people were injured from stray bullets and in kite flying related incidents. The city echoed with the sound of gunfire as people celebrated Basant ignoring government ban.