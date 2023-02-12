UrduPoint.com

Kites On The Sky Despite Ban

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kites on the sky despite ban

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Despite the ban kite flying is going unnoticed and police is not taking action against the violators.

Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities including Tench Bhatta, Saddar, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassan Abad, Tulsa, Saint Marry school, Lala Zar, Sher Zaman Colony, Baqir Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Adyala Road, Morgah, Westridge, Pirwadhai, Misrial, Shalley Valley, Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khana Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial, and Dhoke Kala Khan,Dhoke Elahi bukush , Nadeem colony and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, sale of kites and strings was also being carried out unhindered in different parts of the city.

A police spokesman said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that ban on kite flying should strictly be implemented.

Related Topics

Police Road Sale Tulsa Saddar Mosque Muslim Race

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

17 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

18 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.