Kites on the sky, despite ban

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Kite-flying is going on unchecked in different parts of the city and Cantonment areas despite ban on kite flying.

A number of kites of different colours and sizes can be seen on the sky in various areas including, Amar Pura, Darya Mohalla, Ghulshan Dadan, Asghar Mall,Naz cinema, Shakrail, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Tench Bhatta, Dheri HAssnabad, Lal Kurti, Bakra Mandi,Dhamyal, Dhoke Syedan, 22 numeber, Harley Street, Jawara Morr, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Kiani Road and other areas.

Moreover, the sale of kites and strings was also being carried out in different parts of the city.

When asked, Muhammad Atif, a kite flying lover, was of the view that people could enjoy for some time through kite flying.

He admitted that despite the fact that it was banned, some people wanted to celebrate it for the sake of their happiness.

However, Latif Ch. who is witnessed of an incident in which a man sustained injuries due to kite-flying string, spoke totally in favour of ban as it could save a number of lives.

He pointed out that strings made of glass-wire or metal had claimed several precious lives and a number of incidents had taken place in different cities in the past when persons particularly while riding on bikes sustained fatal injuries.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said all arrangements had been made to nab the violators of the ban. He said a complete ban was imposed on selling kites and other material to discourage this practice and save the precious lives.

He informed that several kite sellers were sent behind the bars during this month and thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls were recovered from their possession.