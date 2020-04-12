Kites on the sky, despite ban

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Despite the ban ,Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities including Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khana Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial, and Dhoke Kala Khan,Dhoke Elahi bukush , Nadeem colony and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, sale of kites and strings was also being carried out unhindered in different parts of the city.

Talking to APP, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented.

The CPO made it clear that Station House Officer SHO would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.