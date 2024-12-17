kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

A ceremony to distribute boxing kits and team trophies among the boxers and coaches of Divisional Boxing Association Hyderabad who participated in the Boxing Talent Hunt program under the auspices of Sindh Boxing Association was held at Sindh Sports Board Hostel, Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A ceremony to distribute boxing kits and team trophies among the boxers and coaches of Divisional Boxing Association Hyderabad who participated in the Boxing Talent Hunt program under the auspices of Sindh Boxing Association was held at Sindh Sports board Hostel, Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad.

Talking to the media, Sindh Boxing Association President Muhammad Asghar Baloch said that the event was organized with the cooperation of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh.

The chief guest was Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Lakiari, General Secretary People’s Labour Bureau Sindh, along with the guests of honor Umair Maula Bakhsh Chandio Town Chairman Hussainabad, Bilal Mustafa Sheikh Town Chairman Mian Sarfraz Town, Mehr Ali Pora Deshak Vice Chairman Hussainabad Town, Ahmed Ali Rajput Secretary General Sindh Olympic Association also attended the event.

Earlier, Sardar Atta Muhammad Baloch presented Ajrak to all the distinguished guests while shields were presented to the special guests and guests of honor.

In their speeches, the speakers assured all possible cooperation to the relevant associations for the promotion of all sports including boxing in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, they congratulated Secretary SOA Ahmed Ali Rajput, Organizing Secretary Asghar Baloch, Aisha Irum, Ahmed Nawaz & other organizing committee members on the splendid organization of the last 18th Sindh Games Karachi.

They appreciated the performance of the athletes, officials, Chef de Mission Perwaiz Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Chef de mission Aishah Arain, Secretary Khurram Rafi Siddiqi, treasurer Salman Jafery, DSO Maryam Keerio and other officials who won medals in boxing and other sports.

