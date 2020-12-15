UrduPoint.com
KIU Achieves Better Ranking Among World Universities

Tue 15th December 2020

KIU achieves better ranking among world universities

Karakoram International University (KIU) has achieved another milestone through achieving ranking of 797 in the world universities and 38th position in the national level while first place at the regional level

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Karakoram International University (KIU) has achieved another milestone through achieving ranking of 797 in the world universities and 38th position in the national level while first place at the regional level.

According to the Director General Public Relations, KIU has been included in the list of best universities in the world for second time.

The varsity improved classification included renewable energy, eco-friendly design, and greening the environment by planting a large number of plants, he said.

1000 best universities from all over the world were selected to implement this project, he said.

KIU became a member of the Green Matriculation Project organized by the University of Indonesia in 2018 as soon as the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Ataullah Shah took over the responsibilities, he informed.

He said, the Vice Chancellor stated that Green Metric project was very important for tackling problems caused by climate change.

To make this project more active and successful, KIU would conduct awareness programs with the help of students, the VC said.

The VC said people of Gilgit-Baltistan would be made more aware with the importance of tree plantation.

It has been instrumental in making the university one of the best Green Matric Universities in the world, he said.

