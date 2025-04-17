KIU, Chinese Researchers To Collaborate On Glacier Studies
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM
A delegation of Chinese researchers led by Professor Dr. Liu Qiao from the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, Chengdu, China, visited Karakoram International University (KIU)
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025)
According to the Public Relations Department of KIU, the delegation, specializing in glacier studies and monitoring, was received by Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Hameed.
During the visit, the delegation met with KIU’s Director of the AI Lab, Syed Najam-ul-Hassan, and the Karakoram Cryosphere and Climate (K3C) team. The visitors were briefed on the university’s research activities regarding glacier monitoring and were given a tour of the newly established K3C center.
Officials from both institutions agreed to enhance future cooperation on glacier research in the Karakoram mountain range. The Chinese experts also appreciated KIU's research efforts, especially the role of the K3C center.
