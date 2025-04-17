Open Menu

KIU, Chinese Researchers To Collaborate On Glacier Studies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

KIU, Chinese researchers to collaborate on Glacier Studies

A delegation of Chinese researchers led by Professor Dr. Liu Qiao from the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, Chengdu, China, visited Karakoram International University (KIU)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Chinese researchers led by Professor Dr. Liu Qiao from the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, Chengdu, China, visited Karakoram International University (KIU).

According to the Public Relations Department of KIU, the delegation, specializing in glacier studies and monitoring, was received by Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Hameed.

During the visit, the delegation met with KIU’s Director of the AI Lab, Syed Najam-ul-Hassan, and the Karakoram Cryosphere and Climate (K3C) team. The visitors were briefed on the university’s research activities regarding glacier monitoring and were given a tour of the newly established K3C center.

Officials from both institutions agreed to enhance future cooperation on glacier research in the Karakoram mountain range. The Chinese experts also appreciated KIU's research efforts, especially the role of the K3C center.

Recent Stories

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

33 seconds ago
 Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition f ..

Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solution ..

35 seconds ago
 IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA ca ..

IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA case

36 seconds ago
 Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC to ..

Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told

25 seconds ago
 CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

27 seconds ago
 2 female students killed in train accident

2 female students killed in train accident

28 seconds ago
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super ..

Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU

29 seconds ago
 Education board sets new standards in exams

Education board sets new standards in exams

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

5 minutes ago
 King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successf ..

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May

15 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for E ..

Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan