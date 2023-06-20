KIU, Education dept join forces to strengthen quality education through digital platform

Under the esteemed guidance of the Chief Secretary and Vice-Chancellor, the Department of Education and KIU's Local Challenge Fund (LCF) project team, led by Dr Aftab Ahmed Khan, have joined forces to provide cutting-edge Campus Management Systems to eight government schools in Gigit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Under the esteemed guidance of the Chief Secretary and Vice-Chancellor, the Department of Education and KIU's Local Challenge Fund (LCF) project team, led by Dr Aftab Ahmed Khan, have joined forces to provide cutting-edge Campus Management Systems to eight government schools in Gigit-Baltistan.

It said that this significant step forward will leverage digital tools to improve the teaching and learning experience for students, faculty, and administrative staff, said a press release.

"Recognizing the paramount importance of equipping students and educators with the necessary skills for the digital age, the collaboration will also entail comprehensive training programs." It informed that the LCF project team will facilitate training sessions to ensure a seamless transition to the new digital platforms.

Additionally, these training programs will empower students, administrative staff, and faculty members to effectively utilize technology in their daily educational practices, thereby enhancing the overall educational experience.

Zameer Abbas, Secretary of Education, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a milestone in our collective efforts to revolutionize education in Gigit-Baltistan.

By integrating digital platforms into our schools, we are empowering our students and educators to navigate the digital world with confidence, he added.

"We believe this initiative will pave the way for a brighter future, nurturing a generation of tech-savvy individuals equipped to thrive in the ever-evolving global landscape." He said the implementation of the Campus Management Systems will streamline administrative processes, optimize resource allocation, and enable effective communication between stakeholders.

Additionally, the digital platforms will facilitate personalized learning experiences, providing students with access to a vast array of educational resources and fostering interactive engagement.

He said the partnership between the Department of Education and Karakoram International University (KIU) underscores their shared commitment to ensuring quality education for all.

He said by embracing digital innovation, the collaboration seeks to bridge educational gaps, promote inclusivity, and equip learners with the necessary skills to succeed in a digital era.