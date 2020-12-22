KIU, GBRSP, BF technologies agree to work together to promote e- commerce in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Karakoram International University (KIU), GBRSP and BF Technologies have agreed to work together to promote e-commerce in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The decision was taken by the senior management team of GBRSP and BF Technologies during a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University, Prof.

Dr. Ataullah Shah here in Gilgit on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that KIU would launch a postgraduate diploma in e-commerce and a focul person was also made and asked to work with GBRSP and BF Technologies to finalize possible e-commerce issues.