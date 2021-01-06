KIU harassment committee releases harassment case report

Karakuram International University Harassment committee released harassment case report.The syndicate formally approved committee's recommendations

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Karakuram International University Harassment committee released harassment case report.The syndicate formally approved committee's recommendations.

On the issue VC KIU constituted a four-member committee comprising senior faculty under the Harassment Act 2020 of the Higher education Commission on November 17, 2020 on the complaint of a university student. The committee was headed by Associate Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali and consisting of Associates Prof. Dr. Sartaj Ali, Assistant Prof. Shamim Ara Shams and Assistant Prof. Sadia Baig. They heard the case on daily basis and presented their recommendations to the Vice Chancellor. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah presented the recommendations of the committee at the syndicate meeting on December 30. The syndicate formally endorsed the recommendations of the harassment committee.

According to the recommendations of the committee, the complaint of harassment of the student by the officer of the scholarship section could not be proved. However, due to the stern attitude and tone of the said officer, the students were mentally affected. The committee has recommended that the said officer be immediately removed from the scholarship section and not placed in any future student dealing office and strict disciplinary action be taken against him if he does not maintain his tone and attitude.

According to the committee report, the student had alleged that on November 17, when she went to the officer's office to submit the scholarship form, the officer refused to accept the scholarship form at the end of the date and harassed her in the presence of 8 to 10 students.

Examined every aspect of the student's complaint,however, the committee could not find any evidence of harassment nor did the student allege sexual harassment but it was exaggerated on social media.

It is to be noted that the Vice Chancellor of Karakoram University took immediate notice of the committee's recommendations. One window operation service has been inaugurated to reduce the students' contact with the employees. In addition, the Vice-Chancellor has appointed female employees of the university in the Student Dealing Offices to solve the problems of female students. On the recommendations of the committee, the Vice-Chancellor directed to further improve the CCTV camera service and also to install CCTV cameras in all offices and public places.

The Vice-Chancellor has also directed the Directorate of Student Affairs to raise awareness among the university staff and students about the anti-harassment laws and the Act, adding that conduct workshops and seminars on providing and provide awareness in a good manner.

At the same time, the Vice Chancellor has announced to set up an active anti-harassment cell which will deal with such issues in an active manner. Everyone will be able to register their complaints without any worries. Voice Chance the members of the management faculty of the university have expressed hope that the new initiatives taken by the university will create a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the motherland.