KIU observes Anti-Corruption Week

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :International Anti-Corruption Week at Karakoram International University (KIU) was observed here on Wednesday under the theme of "Corruption Free Pakistan".

The rally was organized by Karakoram University Character Building Society in collaboration with Regional Accountability Bureau Gilgit.

The special guest of the seminar was Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah. He was accompanied by a large number of students including head of Regional Accountability Bureau Gilgit Nasir Junejo, Director Public Relations Mir Taazam Akhtar, senior management staff and faculty members of the university.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah and Director NAB Nasir Junejo and other speakers stressed on the need to eradicate corruption from the society and said that corruption was a source of tension among the nations, we need to play a role for this. He said If we all work together, we could get rid of the scourge of corruption. He said that we need to change our attitudes, adding that until we change our attitudes, social evils will increase.

"NAB's relationship with educational institutions had always been and would always be said VC, adding that because the job of educational institutions was to build personality and make the individual a responsible citizen of the society. He said that teachers become role models of students and social evils and their consequences Inform the students about the night so that the students can play their role for the prevention of these social evils. He said that awareness can be raised only through such seminars.

He informed the audience about the problems faced by the society due to corruption and their solutions through his poems.

Awareness walk on anti-corruption week was also organized before the seminar. Awareness walk started from the admin block of Karakoram University. The participants in the rally were carrying placards with various slogans in their hands regarding the eradication of corruption and the harms of corruption.