KIU playing vital role in research oriented education in GB: Chief Minister GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed said that for the promotion of higher and research oriented education Karakuram International University was playing a visual role in the region.

After inauguration of a new block here at KIU on Thursday, the CM said that issues related to students fees would be resolved by collective efforts of provincial government and administration of KIU.

He added that students of KIU always played a major role for the development and prosperity of the GB.

He said that special grant would be allocated for KIU in provincial budget.

Talking about the set priorities of the GB government during upcoming five years tenure the Chief Minister said that special measures would be taken for the promotion of higher education research, mining, minerals and tourism in the region.