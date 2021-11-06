UrduPoint.com

KIU, Ropani Foundation, PIDE To Jointly Hold First GB Investment Conference In March 2022

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Karakoram International University, Ropani Foundation and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) will jointly hold the first Gilgit-Baltistan Investment Conference in the history of region in March 2022.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations the purpose of conducting GB Invest conference is to attract domestic and foreign investors to the opportunities available in the tourism, energy and minerals sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan to invest in these sectors. The inauguration ceremony will be held on November 29, 2021 at Karakoram International University Gilgit, while the first Gilgit-Baltistan Investment Conference will be formally launched in the last week of March 2022 at Karakoram International University.

During this period the three partners will jointly hold virtual road shows to mobilize investors.

