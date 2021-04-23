KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

The Department of Forestry, Range and Wildlife Management of the Karakoram International University Gilgit and Serena Hotel jointly celebrated Earth Day 2021 on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Department of Forestry, Range and Wildlife Management of the Karakoram International University Gilgit and Serena Hotel jointly celebrated Earth Day 2021 on Thursday.

In this regard an awareness raising event was organized at KIU here to showcase actions supporting this year's theme "Restore our Earth".

The students of Department of Forestry, Range & Wildlife Management organized a plantation drive and competition to create slogans and messages for the Earth Day.

Dr. Zafar Khan, head of the Department of Forestry, Range & Wildlife Department informed that Earth Day is the largest civic observance marked by more than a billion people in 192 countries.

By commemorating this event the student of KIU also show their commitment for restoration of the planet earth and its resources, he added.

Students, faculty members, KIU management and people from various walks of life showed their care to the planet earth by planting a tree at KIU campus.

Student of the Department of Forestry, Range & Wildlife Management also demonstrated 'adopt a tree' campaign initiated by the Gilgit Serena Hotel.

It is worth noting that Serena Hotels across the region are contributing towards reduction of emission, planting trees, reducing waste, increasing environmental awareness and adopting an overall earth friendly approach in our operations.

The Vice Chancellor of the KIU, Engr. Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah explained nature conservation in the light of Islamic teachings.

He urged the participants to promote wise use of the earth and its natural resources. "Earth is not a single object, it includes the physical, biological as well as social spheres that interact to sustain life supporting processes, and it is our moral obligation to be kind with the earth and its components", the Vice Chancellor remarked.