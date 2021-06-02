UrduPoint.com
KIU Suspends Admissions Of Two Students On Clash At Its Gilgit Campus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:23 PM

KIU suspends admissions of two students on clash at its Gilgit campus

The Karakoram International University (KIU) has decided to suspend the admissions of the two students involved in a clash at Gilgit Campus, said the University's communique issued here Wednesday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Karakoram International University (KIU) has decided to suspend the admissions of the two students involved in a clash at Gilgit Campus, said the University's communique issued here Wednesday.

The Student Disciplinary Committee and Provost Committee of KIU in an emergency meeting condemned the incident and termed it a conspiracy to spoil the peaceful and education-friendly environment of the University. "Those who spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the University will not be tolerated at all", they underlined.

According to the Director Public Relations Mir Tazeem Akhter, the University Disciplinary Committee and the Provost Committee suspended the admissions of MSc Economics and Finance student Sajjad Hussain and BS Economics student Farhan.

The committees have also decided to take strict disciplinary action against other students who were involved in the incident to avoid such incidents in future.

The meeting was informed that employees of different government departments, studying in the university, were found involved in such incidents and protests in the past. The meeting decided to identify those employees to ask their concerned department to take action against them.

According to the communique, the Vice Chancellor has directed to continue the University's classes as per routine. He has also set up a security task force to ensure a peaceful and education-friendly environment at the University.

