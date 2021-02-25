KIU trains students pursuant to contemporary world of technology, VC KIU

Voice Chancellor Karakoram University Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah said that the university was training its students pursuant to the contemporary requirements in the world of technology

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Voice Chancellor Karakoram University Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah said that the university was training its students pursuant to the contemporary requirements in the world of technology.

During a seminar on awareness of the modern technology organized by Karakuram International University Vice chancellor KIU said that development was not possible without stepping forward to enhance their education, research skills according to the contemporary technology to move forward harmonious the modern world.

Earlier, addressing the seminar Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Information Fatehullah Khan said that the role of Karakoram University in enlightening the young generation with modern technology has been exemplary.

He said that awareness about modern technology was essential in the present times.

On the occasion Sector Commander SCO Col. Imran Mansoor said that SCO was striving to provide the fastest internet and other technology facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that the public world soon see these changes.

Other speakers in their speeches termed awareness of modern technology as a prelude to development and said that awareness of technology was essential.

At the end of the seminar the Vice Chancellor, Minister for Planning and Development and Information, Sector Commander SCO distributed shields to the organizers.