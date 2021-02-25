UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KIU Trains Students Pursuant To Contemporary World Of Technology, VC KIU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

KIU trains students pursuant to contemporary world of technology, VC KIU

Voice Chancellor Karakoram University Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah said that the university was training its students pursuant to the contemporary requirements in the world of technology

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Voice Chancellor Karakoram University Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah said that the university was training its students pursuant to the contemporary requirements in the world of technology.

During a seminar on awareness of the modern technology organized by Karakuram International University Vice chancellor KIU said that development was not possible without stepping forward to enhance their education, research skills according to the contemporary technology to move forward harmonious the modern world.

Earlier, addressing the seminar Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Information Fatehullah Khan said that the role of Karakoram University in enlightening the young generation with modern technology has been exemplary.

He said that awareness about modern technology was essential in the present times.

On the occasion Sector Commander SCO Col. Imran Mansoor said that SCO was striving to provide the fastest internet and other technology facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that the public world soon see these changes.

Other speakers in their speeches termed awareness of modern technology as a prelude to development and said that awareness of technology was essential.

At the end of the seminar the Vice Chancellor, Minister for Planning and Development and Information, Sector Commander SCO distributed shields to the organizers.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Education Young Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Alarm in Greece over far-left hitman on hunger str ..

2 minutes ago

CPO inaugurates driving license facility in Kahuta ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Rules US Embassy to Pay Over $94,000 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE President issues decree appointing Omar Al Suw ..

26 minutes ago

Argentine to Continue Talks With IMF on New Loan P ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Armenia by P ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.