Kiyani Assures Sindh To Get Full Share Of Water
April 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani Sunday assured the people of Sindh that not a single drop of their rightful share of water will be compromised.
Speaking to the media in Dina, he emphasized that the government will hold political, technical and policy-level discussions with coalition partner Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on the matter of canals.
Kiyani said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is committed to providing relief to the public.
He said the reduction in electricity prices as a major step towards curbing inflation and supporting the masses.
He highlighted the role of the 2022, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in stabilizing the economy and expressed confidence that cooperation with the PPP will further enhance public service efforts.
Referring to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s assurance in the National Assembly, Kiyani reiterated that decisions regarding canal management will be made in consultation with the PPP.
He reaffirmed PML-N’s dedication to safeguarding farmers' interests, saying that the party would never allow any harm to come to farmers across the country, including those in Sindh.
"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif are working on historic initiatives to boost the agriculture sector," he added.
Kiyani also mentioned that 1,000 Pakistani youth have been sent to China for training in modern agricultural techniques.
"These individuals will return as master trainers and are expected to play a vital role in leading an agricultural revolution in the country. Initiatives such as the Kisan Card, Agri-Malls, and other facilities mark the beginning of a new era for farmers," he added.
During his visit, the minister also inaugurated the newly restored road from Nakoder Chowk to Mirabad in Dina Tehsil, completed as part of local development projects.
