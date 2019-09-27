Kiyani castigates PPP govt. for corruption, bad governance in Sindh

The General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Amir Mehmood Kiyani has reprimanded Pakistan Peoples Party for alleged corruption and bad governance of its Sindh Government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Amir Mehmood Kiyani has reprimanded Pakistan Peoples Party for alleged corruption and bad governance of its Sindh Government.

Talking to the media at the Insaaf House here on Friday said politics of self interests and dynasty was under way in Sindh."The people don't get proper healthcare and other facilities but the rulers in the province live in the palaces worth billions of rupees," he said.

He said the caravan of change had entered Sindh and asked the people to support PTI to get rid of the menace of corruption, nepotism and bad governance under widespread practice in Sindh.

The PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan knew well the deprivations of Sindh's people.

Responding to a question, Kiyani said the institutions were independent and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted inquiries against the opposition leaders which were instituted during the previous governments.

Kiyani said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Muslim Ummah in the United Nations and that vigorously pursuing the case of Kashmir on international forums.He added that Khan restored the prestige of Pakistan among the comity of the nations.� When asked about the prevailing inflation, Kiyani said the PTI government had cleared $10 billion foreign loans so far.

"In a few months the people will see a change in Pakistan," he assured.

The PTI Sindh's President MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh said the purpose of the Karachi committee was to establish a coordination with the provincial government and to give it directions for bringing about an improvement.

He said the start of cleanliness drive in Karachi was triggered by the committee. He informed that the PTI's General Secretary will visit different cities of Sindh during his two-day visit.

The party's provincial and local leadership was also present on the occasion.��