ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Convener of the National Parliamentary Task force (NPT) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Wednesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) apolitical and incomprehensible response to the 26th constitutional amendment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the amendment was the result of extensive consultation and dialogue, leading to a consensus draft that was passed without controversy.

"The final draft was uncontroversial and even accepted by the PTI," he added.

He said that PTI proved that its conduct was non-political and non-parliamentary, throughout the course of time.

They were absent from the All Parties Conference (APC) on the Palestine issue, because that was not an important issue for them.

He emphasized, "When the nation requires solidarity to overcome its challenges, PTI remains focused on advancing its political interests rather than prioritizing the welfare of the public."