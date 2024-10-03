Open Menu

Kiyani Urges PTI To Respect Laws Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA), Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to respect laws of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA), Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to respect laws of the country. “No one is allowed to violate the law and order situation in the pretext of protest demonstration", he said while talking to a private television channel.

CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur had created trouble for the personnel of law enforcement agencies in the last public meeting, he said. The chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had also used derogatory remarks for journalists, women and heads of the national institutions, he added. The PTI had a track record of spreading unrest in the country through public meetings, he added.

Commenting on constitutional amendment, he said, the constitutional amendment and legal reforms would be made to strengthen judicial system and provide timely justice to people.

