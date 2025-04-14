Kiyani urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing public interest matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for discussing public interest matters. PTI should sit in the parliament for discussing national issues facing the country including terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that members of PTI had invited to attend national security meeting but they didn’t participate in the

security session.

He said dialogue is the only way to resolve political nature issues. In reply to a question about reservation of coalition partners over canals issue, he said all genuine reservations of Pakistan Peoples Party would be addressed through talks.

Consensus would also be developed among the coalition partners regarding the canals, he stated.