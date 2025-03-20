Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Thursday emphasized the importance of national unity and responsible communication in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he called on all political leaders, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, to adopt a mature and cooperative stance to safeguard national security.

Kiyani highlighted the critical role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as front-line provinces in combating terrorism.

He stressed the need for intelligence-based operations across the country and underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

Expressing concern over inconsistent public statements, he advised political leaders to avoid rhetoric that could undermine national efforts against terrorism.

"At a time when the country needs a united front, irresponsible statements only cause harm and create unnecessary divisions," he remarked.

Referring to the recent high-level security meeting, Kiyani expressed disappointment over the absence of key opposition members, particularly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).