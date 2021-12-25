KJP, HEC launched four new schemes to engage youth in sports : Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission have launched four new schemes worth Rs 4 billion to keep the youth engaged in sports and recreational activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) in collaboration with Higher education Commission have launched four new schemes worth Rs 4 billion to keep the youth engaged in sports and recreational activities.

The SAPM for Youth Affairs in a meeting with Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation and Olympian Asif Bajwa said that recognizing the talents and dedication of the youth in the field of sports, Kamyab Jawan talent hunt and sports academies were being set up across the country.

Under the first phase of the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt programme, as many as 12 sports including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing and athletics were introduced in the initiative.

Dar said ten different sports activities have been organized across the country to ensure the participation of women in the sports field.

Through Talent Hunt, he said that various sports competitions would be organized at district and national level in all the provinces of the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and 25 areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for identification and selection of talented players and rising stars.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, world class sports academies and high performance centers are being set up in 12 universities where training would be provided to the sportsmen and women, Usman Dar said.

He said that successful players would be given a golden opportunity to play nationally and internationally to represent the country.

On the occasion, Asif Bajwa appreciated the projects launched under the Kamyab Jawan program for the promotion of sports in the country.

"These projects will bring out talented youth in various sports through talent hunt at the national level," Asif Bajwa said.

He said, "We are ready to work together with Kamyab Jawan programme for the promotion of hockey in the country".