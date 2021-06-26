Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) brings phenomenal changes in the country's job sector as a young entrepreneur from Abbottabad has opened an online store on 'Shopify' after completing his six months course in web development under its 'Skill for All' (Hunarmand Pakistan) scheme

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar tweeted a documentary on Saturday to highlight the story of Muhammad Ramzan who has been earning Dollars through his store on the 'Shopify'.

The 'Shopify' is a multi-national e-commerce platform that allows entrepreneurs and merchants to sell their products online.

Usman Dar said it was the first government in the history of Pakistan which had been extensively investing in its youth for their financial empowerment.

He said the KJP had been playing a critical role in the human resource development by extending financial and technical assistance to the youth.

The SAPM urged the young people to reap benefits of the government's pro-youth schemes for their better future.

He congratulated Muhammad Ramzan on his achievement and said the young entrepreneur had set an example for others.

In the video message, Muhammad Ramzan extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and KJP team for providing massive opportunities for youth development.