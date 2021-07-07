Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that there had been a significant increase in economic activities due to successful execution of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that there had been a significant increase in economic activities due to successful execution of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

"This programme is playing critical role in economic empowerment of young people, who are setting up their own businesses after getting soft loans under its loan scheme," Farrukh Habib said in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar.

According to a news release of the SAPM's office, both the dignitaries, during the meeting, discussed a initiative being taken to ensure transparency in process of providing loans to the youth through an online dashboard.

The dashboard was aimed at making the statistics of the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme public.

The minister appreciated the KJP's programmes for ensuring socio-economic development of the youth across the country.