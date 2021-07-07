UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KJP Plays Central Role In Youth's Economic Empowerment: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:26 PM

KJP plays central role in youth's economic empowerment: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that there had been a significant increase in economic activities due to successful execution of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that there had been a significant increase in economic activities due to successful execution of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

"This programme is playing critical role in economic empowerment of young people, who are setting up their own businesses after getting soft loans under its loan scheme," Farrukh Habib said in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar.

According to a news release of the SAPM's office, both the dignitaries, during the meeting, discussed a initiative being taken to ensure transparency in process of providing loans to the youth through an online dashboard.

The dashboard was aimed at making the statistics of the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme public.

The minister appreciated the KJP's programmes for ensuring socio-economic development of the youth across the country.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Young

Recent Stories

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

12 minutes ago

Florida building collapse toll rises to 46

1 minute ago

President summons National Assembly session to mee ..

1 minute ago

Fears of 'Spiral of Violence' Rise as Haitian Pres ..

12 minutes ago

President appoints Syed Zahoor Agha as new Governo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.