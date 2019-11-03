UrduPoint.com
KJP Receives 0.9 Mln Applications In Two Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:30 PM

KJP receives 0.9 mln applications in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" (KJP) has received around 900,000 applications for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme within two weeks.

Official sources told APP that,youth showed immense interest in the loan scheme that on daily basis 50,000 to 100,000 applications were being received, which showed success of the initiative.

He said that through the said program the government had created opportunities to open the doors of socioeconomic empowerment of youth.

He said 1 million youth will get benefit from the scheme and an amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to facilities one million youth across the country.

He said that this unique and ambitious programme aimed at providing soft loans to youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with having follow up strategy.

He said a person could apply for loan of Rs50,000 up to Rs50,00,000 on easy returned back policy.

He said that a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.

"This programme is the first step towards fulfilling the PTI's promise for youth's prosperity", he stated.

