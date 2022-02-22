KJP sports talent hunts to be launched by March 12: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday announced that three sports talent hunt drives under the Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) would be launched from March 12 at Gujranwala to select best athletes of hockey, wrestling and weight lifting.

Speaking at a press conference along with sports champion Inam Butt, he said that trials would be conducted across the country to choose talented athletes of hockey, wrestling and weight lifting which would be trained to participate in global competitions.

He said the KJP has appointed international champions Inam Butt and Talha Talib as wrestling and weight lifting talent hunt ambassadors respectively to promote sports and encourage young players to bring laurels to the country.

Usman Dar urged the youth falling in the age bracket from 15 to 25 years to get their registration for participation in the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports drive till February 28 on https://kamyabjawan.gov.pk/ .

He said the KJP would conduct training camp to provide training after selection of talented sportsmen.

The SAPM said the KJP would also organize 600 to 650 sports events this year across the country including provincial and national leagues.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Program would also launch football talent hunt drive in the home town of Isa Khan, Chaman to chose football stars. Dar added that the program would organize Kamyab Jawan Sports Championship event this year.

Dar said according to an United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 94 percent of youth didn't had access to grounds and sports facilities and this was the reason, he wanted to work for the youth of this country so that they could display their abilities in every field.

He urged the provinces, national sports federations, the society and all stakeholders to work for the betterment of sports as after the 18th amendment sports was a devolved subject. "I want sports to get the status of economy in Pakistan so that the youth can get opportunities to come to fore," he said.

Pakistan's target was to participate at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and bring laurels for the nation.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development and prosperity of the youth and in this regard the government would establish National Youth Development Authority to engage the youth in development of the country," he added.

Usman said KJP was ensuring the distribution of loans on purely merit basis and thousands of young people were running their businesses through these loans.

"I'm also working with the Higher education Commission (HEC) for skills scholarship, sports and hopefully in every sector we will get good results through the Kamyab Jawan Programme," he said.

Inam Butt said the Kamyab Jawan sports dive would support every talented athlete so he could bring laurels to the country by proving their mettle at international level.

He said, "We would meet youth across the country through the platform of Kamyab Jawan Program to select the talent from grassroots level."