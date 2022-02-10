KJP turning dreams of youngsters into reality: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday said, Kamyab Jawan Program launched by the PTI government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is now turning into reality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday said, Kamyab Jawan Program launched by the PTI government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is now turning into reality.

Addressing as a chief guest at the KJP convention at Karachi Hockey Association Club, Gulshan Iqbal, district East, Imran Ismail said no any government in past had worked on youth development.

He said youth development was the vision of the Founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Prime Minister Imran Khan had full confidence in youth of the country.

The Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded appreciation certificates to the top 10 best performing Federal ministries of his cabinet.

He said this culture of punishment and reward would enhance competition among the ministers to perform and give their best.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also announced setting up of help desk for the youth facing any kind of difficulties in KJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan always termed the youth as an important asset and by launching KJP he proved his words.

He said despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic Rs. 32 billion were distributed among the youth under KJP.

In Sindh 8 billion were distributed out of which Rs.

5 billion were given to youngsters of Karachi for establishing their start-ups.

The SAPM expressed his gratitude that Sindh was leading in KJP scholarships.

He said that PTI MNAs and the Governor Sindh particularly had been very vocal in raising issues of Sindh at federal level.

Usman Dar said youth development and sports were devolved subjects under 18th Constitutional amendment but the provincial government of Sindh had done nothing for the youth of the province however the federal government led by PM Imran Khan was working on development of youth of Sindh.

He said although Sindh was being ruled by PPP, but PTI's federal government had launched mega projects in Karachi including Karachi Circular Railway, Green Line Bus, cleaning of drainage and many others.

The SAPM announced that 2000 shops under KJP Duka'andar would be given to youngsters intending to start their trades in Karachi. Rs. 10 billion would be distributed in Sindh under KJP within the current year.

MNAs Alamgir Khan, Saif-ur-Rehman, MPA Arsalan Taj, PTI Karachi division President MPA Bilal Ghaffar and other leaders of PTI attended the convention.

Later, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar distributed cheques among beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan Program.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh and SAPM were presented traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak.