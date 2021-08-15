ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A couple from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has succeeded to open their hotel in Muzaffarabad after completing their six-month cooking course offered under the Hunarmand Pakistan of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

Their story was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on his twitter account with best wishes to the couple for growth of their business by leaps and bounds.

In a video message, Zarmina Ali and her husband extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, SAPM Usman Dar and the Kamyab Jawan team for helping them in starting their own business.

"We are very happy after opening their own business," the couple said, while sharing their experience of training under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Zarmina said she and her husband got training from a five-star hotel in Muzaffarabad after getting enrolled in NUTECH (National University of Technology) training classes.

She said she was happy to open her own hotel due to the KJP.

Meanwhile, SAPM Usman Dar congratulated the couple on opening their own business and asked the youth to take inspiration from the KJP's success stories.

He said that the government would extend all possible support including financial and technical ones to the youth in making them financially empowered.