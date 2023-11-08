KKAWF Chairperson urges joint efforts to eradicate drug use in educational institutions

Cristina Von Sperling Afridi, Chairperson of the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), has called for a collective effort by all stakeholders to tackle the growing issue of drug use among youth in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Cristina Von Sperling Afridi, Chairperson of the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), has called for a collective effort by all stakeholders to tackle the growing issue of drug use among youth in educational institutions.

Afridi, in an interview with ptv, highlighted the alarming accessibility of drugs to prepubescent children and emphasized the crucial role of awareness campaigns in educating young minds about the dangers of substance abuse. She stressed that only through concerted efforts can a drug-free future be realized.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of drugs in educational settings, Afridi underscored the media's responsibility in raising awareness among youth about the detrimental effects of drugs and preventing the younger generation from falling into addiction. She advocated for sports as a powerful tool for transforming lives, instilling discipline, teamwork, and a sense of purpose among young individuals. By actively involving youth in sports, Afridi believes their energy can be channeled towards constructive endeavors, reducing the likelihood of engaging in substance abuse.

Afridi urged parents, academia, and community members to encourage youth participation in sports as a means of drug prevention.

She emphasized the importance of understanding the severity of drug use and the need to counter the false messages and glamorization promoted by drug traffickers.

With concern over the diversification of synthetic drugs, Afridi noted that the situation has intensified, with over 1100 different varieties of narcotic substances, including in Pakistan. She commended the Federal government's initiatives to curb drug use in educational institutions.

Acknowledging the influence of social media and other factors on the rise in drug use among youth, Afridi pointed to the detrimental impact of excessive electronic gadget usage, which disconnects the body from the mind. She advocated for incorporating a minimum of four hours of physical education per week into the curriculum of every educational institution, a practice widely adopted globally.

Afridi reiterated KKAWF's commitment to raising awareness among youth about the dangers of drug use, a prevalent issue among Pakistan's youth. She expressed hope that through collective efforts, a drug-free future can be achieved for the younger generation.