KKH Block Due To Rain And Landsliding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

KKH block due to rain and Landsliding

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Karakuram High Way (KKH) Blocked due to heavy rain and Landslides here.

According to spokesperson Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority due to heavy rain throughout the night in GB caused landslides at different sections of KKH, due to which the road has been blocked for traffic coming to and from Gilgit.

"The road has blocked at Gonar Farm, Tatta Pani and Lal Parri areas"Spokesperson added.

Spokesperson further informed that the landslide hit a truck at Lal Parri resulting in one casualty and one injured adding that damage assessment was on the way and should be shared in due time.

Meanwhile 7 people in Sazin village of upper Kohistan were disappeared due to heavy landsliding, and rescue operation was underway in the area.

Kohistan police told APP that the said incident took place during midnight of Thursday and Friday.

The contractor has been mobilized from Tatta Pani camp to clear the blockades at Tatta Pani and Lal Parri. Magistrates have been deputed to coordinate the activities.

