KKH Closed Due To Landslide In Upper Kohistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 07:25 PM
A massive landslide has blocked the Karakoram Highway in Harban area of Upper Kohistan
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A massive landslide has blocked the Karakoram Highway in Harban area of Upper Kohistan.
Clearing the road can take up to three days, according to Upper Kohistan Police.
Travelers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Recent Stories
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard
Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam
Killers of 10 years old girl arrested
Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..
KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh
UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war
DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive
Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team
Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi
SFA distributes food licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard1 second ago
-
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting4 seconds ago
-
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam5 seconds ago
-
Killers of 10 years old girl arrested5 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh5 minutes ago
-
DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive1 hour ago
-
Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi1 hour ago
-
SFA distributes food licenses1 hour ago
-
LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities1 hour ago
-
PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance1 hour ago
-
President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia1 hour ago