KKH Closed Due To Landslide In Upper Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 07:25 PM

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

A massive landslide has blocked the Karakoram Highway in Harban area of Upper Kohistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A massive landslide has blocked the Karakoram Highway in Harban area of Upper Kohistan.

Clearing the road can take up to three days, according to Upper Kohistan Police.

Travelers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

