KKH closed for traffic due to land sliding in Kohistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karakorum Highway (KKH) that connects Pakistan with China, was closed for traffic due to land sliding in different places in Kohistan district owing to rains in the wee hours of Friday.

The closure of KKH has disconnected communication links between Gilgit Baltistan with rest of Pakistan besides China.

According to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) sources, restoration and clearance works would soon commence on KKH soon after stoppage of rains. The closure of the main highway has created a lot of traffic problems and hundreds of vehicles were trapped.