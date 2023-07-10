Open Menu

KKH Closed For Traffic Near Hassanabad Due To Landslide

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KKH closed for traffic near Hassanabad due to landslide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Karakoram Highway is closed for traffic near Hassanabad due to landslides.

A Spokesman of the National Highway Authority( NHA) said on Monday that necessary machinery has been delivered, and the road is being opened.

He said that N-35 is closed for all types of traffic near Nasirabad due to landslides. He asked the citizens traveling on the highway to start their journey after getting the necessary information.

