KKH Open For All Types Of Traffic After FWO Sustained Efforts: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:10 PM

KKH open for all types of traffic after FWO sustained efforts: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Karakoram Highway on Friday has been opened for all types of traffic after relentless and sustained efforts by Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Recent spell of heavy rains, in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on 20th July, caused blockage of KKH with heavy mudflows at more than 20 locations between Tatta Pani and Raikot, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) update on blockage of KKH due to Landslides.

During challenging weather and terrain conditions, slide clearance teams kept working round the clock to clear all blocked locations, it added.

"After dedicated efforts of FWO teams, all blocked areas have been cleared and KKH is now open for all types of traffic," ISPR update said.

