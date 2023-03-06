KKH Traffic Regulation Team starts activities on KKH right

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :"Karakuram Highway (KKH) Traffic Regulation Team" has started activities on KKH right from today, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

The team will "ensure checking of vehicles day and night".

the team removed violative flush lights from 15 Vehicles( Buses, Coasters, Rent-a-Cars).

three drivers were imprisoned for two hours each for violating traffic rules.

Fines amounting to 16,000 were also collected from the vehicles for violating different traffic rules, like overloading and over-speeding.